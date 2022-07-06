Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 435.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,029 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $699.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $724.64 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $883.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

