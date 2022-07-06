Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $104.17.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
