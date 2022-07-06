Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

