Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $415.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.35 and a 200 day moving average of $416.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

