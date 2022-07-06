Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

