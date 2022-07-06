StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $40.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.