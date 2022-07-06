stETH Price Reaches $704.92 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,367.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,024.46 or 0.09917521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00133876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002250 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 14,667.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016371 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.