Steven K. Wilson Sells 5,556 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $236,574.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 931,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.28. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $44.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.