StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.42 on Friday. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $43.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.32.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Remark (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.