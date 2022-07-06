StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.72. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.