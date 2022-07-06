Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

NYSE:SYK opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.