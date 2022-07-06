Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lifted by Security National Bank

Security National Bank boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.7% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 538,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $202.17 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.18. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

