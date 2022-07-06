S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,473.81

Shares of S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,473.81 ($29.96) and traded as low as GBX 2,030 ($24.58). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,055 ($24.88), with a volume of 147 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.21) price objective on shares of S&U in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 36.78, a current ratio of 36.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The company has a market cap of £258.21 million and a PE ratio of 654.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,276.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,470.85.

In other S&U news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($30.35), for a total transaction of £30,072 ($36,415.60).

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

