SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Up to $8.78

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $9.02. SunOpta shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 8,379 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on STKL. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The stock has a market cap of $910.57 million, a P/E ratio of -175.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair bought 6,600 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,758.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $4,225,887.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,797.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

