Superdry (LON:SDRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $125.00

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.57), with a volume of 226996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.60 ($1.56).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.39) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superdry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 359 ($4.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of £106.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 805,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £1,143,344.24 ($1,384,529.23). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 805,447 shares of company stock valued at $114,379,397.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

