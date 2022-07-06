Susquehanna Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $275.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.72.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.02. 8,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $219.31 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.