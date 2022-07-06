SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:SVFAW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 6,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,672. SVF Investment has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.