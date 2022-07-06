Swerve (SWRV) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $4.91 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swerve Profile

SWRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,383,290 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,363 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

