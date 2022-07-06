Synovus Financial Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

SNV opened at $37.07 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

