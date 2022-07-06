System1 (NYSE:SST) Stock Price Down 4.9%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. 884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 304,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $171,995.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,450,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,793,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,287,074 shares of company stock worth $17,224,681.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at about $841,000.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

