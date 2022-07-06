Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $51,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $495.93 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.56. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

