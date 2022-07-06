Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

