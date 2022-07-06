Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $667.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $713.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.60.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

