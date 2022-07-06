Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $247.93 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.17.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

