Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $288.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $293.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total transaction of $154,936.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,815,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total transaction of $560,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,228 shares of company stock worth $10,951,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

