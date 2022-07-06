Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.07 Per Share

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TAVI opened at GBX 8.60 ($0.10) on Wednesday. Tavistock Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.62. The stock has a market cap of £48.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1.44.

In other Tavistock Investments news, insider Brian Raven acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,257.93).

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

