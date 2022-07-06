Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises 2.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.61.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The business had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
