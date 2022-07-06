Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,452 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Napco Security Technologies worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 32.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,558. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $777.94 million, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

