Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Trading Up 22.5%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) shot up 22.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $330.95 and last traded at $330.95. 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Tecan Group from CHF 551 to CHF 467 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tecan Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.68.

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution; Resolvex, a smart sample preparation solution for use in genomics, synthetic biology, drug discovery, analytical chemistry, cell biology, protein science, applied markets, and ELISA solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.