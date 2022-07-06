Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 117,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.38.

TFX stock opened at $252.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $244.81 and a 1 year high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

