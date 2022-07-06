Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Insider Purchases £105,000 in Stock

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) insider Charles Cade bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($127,149.43).

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.51) on Wednesday. Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 207.50 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,279.28 ($15.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 439.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 912.48. The firm has a market cap of £680.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

