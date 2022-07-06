Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $11.64 on Wednesday, reaching $687.56. 318,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,660,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $738.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $883.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $712.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

