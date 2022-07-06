Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCBI. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 425,431 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after buying an additional 288,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

