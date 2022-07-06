The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Reduced by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $274.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.