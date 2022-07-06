The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,313,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $16,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a market cap of $275.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

