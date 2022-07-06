The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SSP stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.78. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing purchased 10,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,911.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 187.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 58.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 23.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Huber Research lowered E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

