The Force Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010162 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00218022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.