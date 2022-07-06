The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Up 20.1% in June

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 10,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

MOS traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 36,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,334. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

