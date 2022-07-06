The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Update

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 82.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 166,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Real Good Food stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

