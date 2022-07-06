The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 3.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

