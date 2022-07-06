Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $10.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TBPH opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.72. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $14.91.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 751,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 632,582 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 456,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

