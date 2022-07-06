Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $552.99. 3,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.58. The firm has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

