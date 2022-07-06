Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0503 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $266.69 million and $23.30 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00091007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00271831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00045323 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008962 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

