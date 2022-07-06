Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Insider Angela Ferguson Sells 4,000 Shares

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,103.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TWKS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 676,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,157. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWKS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

