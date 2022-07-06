thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €5.80 ($6.04) price target on the stock.

TKAMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.40 ($9.79) to €8.80 ($9.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.19) to €17.60 ($18.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

TKAMY opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.96. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

