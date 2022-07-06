TigerCash Achieves Market Cap of $433,281.37 (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $433,281.37 and approximately $1.62 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.00780924 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

