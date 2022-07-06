Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 7.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.49. 525,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,908,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (down previously from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

