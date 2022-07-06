Tobam Acquires Shares of 429,691 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 429,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,000. Tobam owned about 0.11% of Western Union as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Western Union by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Western Union by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. 66,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,085. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Western Union Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.