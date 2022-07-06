Tobam Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12,618.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,848 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,261 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $25,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.98. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,366. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

