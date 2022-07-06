Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,150 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.18% of Cboe Global Markets worth $21,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,586,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,382. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.29.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

